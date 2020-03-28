Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Powell Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Jan "Ralph" Powell. Loving father of Rea Powell, Wendy and her husband Bernie Boland, Eric Powell and his wife Cindy. Caring grandfather of Nate, Keira, Luke and Florence. Dear brother of Sheila Brokloff (Julius), Sharon Eastbury (Gary), Pat Powell (Kathy), Beth Sherwood (Ken). Predeceased by his sister Flora and brother Dana. Larry was a 3rd generation farmer, licensed carpenter and active member of his community. A private family memorial service will be held at the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE. The family encourages everyone to attend through our public WEB-CAST at www.beckettglaves.com on Sunday March 29th at 1 p.m. Donations and condolences are also available online at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Larry in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -