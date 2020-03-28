|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Jan "Ralph" Powell. Loving father of Rea Powell, Wendy and her husband Bernie Boland, Eric Powell and his wife Cindy. Caring grandfather of Nate, Keira, Luke and Florence. Dear brother of Sheila Brokloff (Julius), Sharon Eastbury (Gary), Pat Powell (Kathy), Beth Sherwood (Ken). Predeceased by his sister Flora and brother Dana. Larry was a 3rd generation farmer, licensed carpenter and active member of his community. A private family memorial service will be held at the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE. The family encourages everyone to attend through our public WEB-CAST at www.beckettglaves.com on Sunday March 29th at 1 p.m. Donations and condolences are also available online at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Larry in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020