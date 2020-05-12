Edworthy, Larry Raymond Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, in his 68th year. To all who knew him, Larry was the most loving, funny, witty, strong, supportive, encouraging man and mentor to his family and friends. Dedicated insurance broker for 38 years, starting with Edworthy and Clements. Competitive in golf, and all other sports and games. Devoted husband of Janice Edworthy (Barna) - her knight in shining armour, dance partner, and best friend. Larry and Janice were the love of each others lives. Beloved son of Marie and Ray Edworthy. The most amazing father to all of his girls: Crystal Atkinson (Ryan), Jennye Ramphal (Av), Cara Ruppe (Justin), and Jessye Glew (Joel). Loving grandfather to Aidyn, Aryanna, Ashton, Fallon, Ivy, Jakob, Jordyn, Kieran, Olive, and Zoey. Dear brother to Goldie Edworthy (Melanie Busby) and Brother-in-law to Rick Barna (Mari Jayne). He will also be sadly missed by his many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Thanks to all of the health care staff and doctors at St. Joseph's Healthcare for their exemplary care for Larry and compassion for his family during a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation (Charlton Campus) in Hamilton would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to McCleister Funeral Home 519 758 1553 online condolences may be made at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.