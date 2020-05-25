(1943-2020) After a brief but bravely fought battle with cancer, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Larry on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Nancy (53 years) and beloved father of Sheryl Fisker, Barb McDonald (Marcus), and Patricia Speranzini. Cherished Grandpa to Kyle, Eric, Tyler, Ashley and Tara. Also survived by sisters, Linda Gibson (Don), Deb Farr, and brother Rick Mundell. Pre-deceased by brothers Don Speranzini and Bob Mundell (Marg), and brother-in-law Doug Farr. Brother-in-law to Ron McIntyre (Kathy) and Jim McIntyre (Linda). Larry was a long time Stelco employee and passionate about the game of golf and his Toronto Maple Leafs. He will be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humour. Cremation has taken place and a private inurnment will follow. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.