Larry Stuart Langs
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry, peacefully and surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, September 15th, in his 83rd year due to complications of a lengthy illness. Beloved husband to Marlene (nee Mellow) for 61 years. Loving father to Larry (Sharon), David, and Richard (Denise). Cherished papa to Cory, Daryl, Suzanne and Samantha. Great-grandpa to Tyler and Benjamin. Dear brother of Garry, Virginia, Jeannette and Linda. Brother-in-law to Ralph and Edith. Larry and Marlene moved to Hamilton in 1959 and Larry eventually became a long-time employee of Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) (retired 2003). In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.
2345 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3
877-229-7077
