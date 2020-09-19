It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry, peacefully and surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, September 15th, in his 83rd year due to complications of a lengthy illness. Beloved husband to Marlene (nee Mellow) for 61 years. Loving father to Larry (Sharon), David, and Richard (Denise). Cherished papa to Cory, Daryl, Suzanne and Samantha. Great-grandpa to Tyler and Benjamin. Dear brother of Garry, Virginia, Jeannette and Linda. Brother-in-law to Ralph and Edith. Larry and Marlene moved to Hamilton in 1959 and Larry eventually became a long-time employee of Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) (retired 2003). In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.



