Peacefully in his 73rd. year. Larry's long battle with Multiple Sclerosis has ended at St.Joseph's Villa, Dundas. He was the beloved husband of Donna (nee Sopkowe). Loved father of Gregory (Sandy), Dana Whitehead (Michael) and David (Lauren Raymon). Adored Papa of Jacob, JT, Joey, Abigail and Paige. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Stella Dobroski and in-laws Alex and Min Sopkowe as well as nephews Michael and Jordan Isard. He was eldest brother to Ted Dobroski (Donna Clifton) and Linda Isard (Mark). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces Liz and Tanya as well as many others in our extended family that considered him an uncle. Larry managed the family owned bowling alley, Bowlero Lanes, for many years, until he could no longer work due to M.S. He battled this affliction with dignity, grace and courage for over 30 years. He rarely complained and met each challenge bravely. Larry had a bigger than life personality. When he found something funny; he had a big jovial laugh, would slap his knee and would have tears run down his cheeks. You always knew what he was feeling. He was a straight talker and was always eager to share what was on his mind. Special thanks goes out to the compassionate staff throughout St. Joseph's Villa who became both friends and family to Larry over the 13 years he was a resident. Over the years so many went beyond the call of duty whether bringing him homemade food, mending his clothes, or just taking extra time to talk and be with him. Special thanks go out to PSWs, Lisa and Cheryl on Cherry Lane and to the wonderfully dedicated and compassionate nurse Amy. You all were his special angels. We were comforted to know he was in your care. A liturgical celebration will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, 128 Edgemont St. S., on Friday, September 11th, at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19 regulations, we respectfully request that only family and close friends attend due to limited church capacity. A private burial of the ashes will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing, a donation in Larry's memory to St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas or The Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com