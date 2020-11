With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Larry on November 9, 2020 at home in his 70th year. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Amanda (Jason), son Larry (Lindsay) and friend Norma. Cremation has taken place with a ceremony for family to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca