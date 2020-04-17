|
Peacefully on April 12, Easter Sunday, our mother was welcomed into enteral life joining her beloved "Bing" (2017), her parents Charles and Alice, brothers Kenny, Donald, Buddy and sisters Amy and Jackie. Mom leaves behind her sons Gary (Marlene), Peter and Father Paul Bringleson (Archdiocese of Keewatin - The Pas). Mom made many memories with her three grandchildren, Yolanda (John), Chauntell (Joe) and Shawn (Krista) along with six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Elisha, Dylan, Payton, Alyssa and Arionna. Mom is survived by her sister Grace and brother George. Never forgotten are the delicious dinners and regular fireside gatherings at Ken's ("Sam-Spade" as she'd call him). Mom's involvement with several churches, her community involvement with reading at school and later with many friendships at St. Elizabeth Village were fulfilling for her and those around her. Along with summers at the cottage, mom's greatest desire became her yearly trips to Daytona, Florida and cruising, which she looked forward to year after year. Finally to all the wonderful friends and staff of St. Elizebeth Village, and specifically Esther, who she looked forward to seeing and talking with every evening. You will never know how appreciative we are to all of you for your help and support through the years! Mom was eulogized Friday, April 17 by Father Paul Bringleson and was interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery beside the love of her life on what would have been their 50th Wedding Anniversary. If so desired memorial donations could be made to the SPCA or a . Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020