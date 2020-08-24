With great sadness, we announce the passing of Laura Thorkildsen on August 20, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital following a very quick battle with cancer. Deeply missed by husband Bill after almost 40 years of marriage. She was a loving mother to Erik and Clinton, and was thrilled to have spent time with our grandson Benjamin. Her parents are Lloyd (deceased) and Louise Bradt. Loving sister to Karen (Lee) Killman and Mark Bradt (deceased) and sister-in-law to Carol Bradt. Recently retired from Stonechurch Family Health Clinic. Devoted most of her life as a volunteer to 4-H, and believed strongly in its benefits to youth. She loved her dogs and her turtles, and we were supporters of the World Wildlife Fund. Halloween was her favourite time of the year and will always be remembered for her costumes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial event will be held later. Cremation has taken place.