Peacefully at Case Manor, Bobcaygeon on Tuesday July 28, 2020 . Laura, in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Charles Gordon Eady. Loving mother of Robert (Gail), Lynn (Rodney Mockett), Al (Lynda), and Paul. Dear grandma of Carloyn, Sean, Robin, Christine, Krista, Joel, Becky, Sheena, Tanya, and Danny. Survived by many extended family. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2241 New St. (at Drury Lane) Friday August 7 from 12:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. Private interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. To attend the visitation or service, please call 905-637-5233 to book your time at or dbburlington@arbormemorial.com. Online condolences atwww.dbburlington.ca