Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lifespan Centre
275 Ramsey Drive
Dunnville, ON
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lifespan Centre
275 Ramsey Drive
Dunnville, ON
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lifespan Centre
275 Ramsey Drive
Dunnville, ON
Laura Esther (Williamson) COWAN

Laura Esther (Williamson) COWAN Obituary
Peacefully at Grandview Lodge, Dunnville on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of John for 67 years. Loving mother of Sandra (Lloyd) and Stephen (Cindy). Dear grandmother of Brad (Elizabeth), Lana (Steven), Stephanie (Richard) and great-grandmother to Liam, Silas, Avory, and Ash. Dear sister of Douglas and Norma, and sister-in-law to Roy and Don. Predeceased by brother-in-law George and sisters-in-law Marjorie and Ruth. Visitation will be held at Lifespan Centre, 275 Ramsey Drive, Dunnville on Sunday, March 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Lifespan Centre on Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Private family interment Riverside Cemetery, Wellandport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grandview Lodge Residents Council would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, Dunnville.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020
