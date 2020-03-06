|
Peacefully at Grandview Lodge, Dunnville on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of John for 67 years. Loving mother of Sandra (Lloyd) and Stephen (Cindy). Dear grandmother of Brad (Elizabeth), Lana (Steven), Stephanie (Richard) and great-grandmother to Liam, Silas, Avory, and Ash. Dear sister of Douglas and Norma, and sister-in-law to Roy and Don. Predeceased by brother-in-law George and sisters-in-law Marjorie and Ruth. Visitation will be held at Lifespan Centre, 275 Ramsey Drive, Dunnville on Sunday, March 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Lifespan Centre on Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Private family interment Riverside Cemetery, Wellandport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grandview Lodge Residents Council would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, Dunnville.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020