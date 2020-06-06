It is with saddened hearts that the family of Laura Macoritto Gris share the news of her passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Renzo for 65 years and dear mother of Catherine and Mary Louise and sister of Victoria. She will be dearly missed by many family members and friends in Canada, Italy and Australia. She will be especially lovingly remembered by her sister in-law Rosina, her long-time friend Edda, her dear cousin Enzo as well as her nephew Armando and niece Edda in Italy. We take comfort in our faith that Laura is now reunited with her parents Severino and Maria Macoritto, her older sisters Amelia and Duilia, her baby sister Laura as well as many other dear family members. Laura was born in the small farming village of Pozzo di Codroipo in Friuli, Italy but she followed her heart and came to Hamilton where she married, raised a family and learned a new set of skills. Laura enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing for her family. Gardening alongside her husband Renzo, and sitting in conversation reminiscing with friends and family. Her apple pies, sponge cakes and lasagnas were especially enjoyed by all. Laura will be remembered for her courageous spirit, determined work ethic and generous heart. Laura grew to love Opera Hamilton, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Hamilton Tiger Cats and continued to love watching Italian programs on RAI. Special thanks to Dr. Major, Dr. Russell, Nurse Sue Cole and her palliative team at Juravinski Cancer Centre as well as to all her visiting VON nurses particularly Alex and Shital, as well as, her nurse practitioner Julia Rock for their compassionate care and support. Special thanks also to family and friends, especially our cousin Edda, for their support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. After the Covid pandemic has passed and the restrictions have been lifted a celebration mass of Laura's life will be held at St. Eugene's Parish. Mom, after your valiant fight, may you find peace and comfort in God's embrace and love in the many familiar smiling faces who await your return home.