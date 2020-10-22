1/1
Laura Jean (Lockhart) BESHELY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully on October 20, 2020 in her 92nd year. Laura is reunited with her husband Paul (2005) and her son David (1973). Loving mother of Wendy Farquhar (Daniel), cherished grandmother of Alana (Mark), Megan (Martin), Robynn (Jesse), Duncan (Lindsay) and Miranda (Devin), dear sister of Muriel and Audrey, predeceased by brother Fred and sister June, aunt to many nieces and nephews. As per Laura's wishes, visitation will be held at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street on Friday, October 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. An interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved