Passed peacefully on October 20, 2020 in her 92nd year. Laura is reunited with her husband Paul (2005) and her son David (1973). Loving mother of Wendy Farquhar (Daniel), cherished grandmother of Alana (Mark), Megan (Martin), Robynn (Jesse), Duncan (Lindsay) and Miranda (Devin), dear sister of Muriel and Audrey, predeceased by brother Fred and sister June, aunt to many nieces and nephews. As per Laura's wishes, visitation will be held at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street on Friday, October 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. An interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.