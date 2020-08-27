1/
Laura Kathleen FARQUHAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Loving mother to Sheila and the late Grant Reavley, Jim and Anna Lyons, Donna Lyons and Craig Adams, and Joanne Michilsen. Dear grandma of Abby and Justin, Bonnie and Steve, Andrew, Mackenzie, Ryckilynn, Tyler, Jacob, Bianca, Krystal. Great-grandmother to Nolan, Natalie and Rianne, Bowen, Neveah, Everett, Jeff, Riley and Madison. Loving sister to Marilyn and John Drage. Aunt of Matt, and Eric. The family will honour her life with visitation at Hyde and Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the West Haldimand General Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved