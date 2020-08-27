Suddenly at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Loving mother to Sheila and the late Grant Reavley, Jim and Anna Lyons, Donna Lyons and Craig Adams, and Joanne Michilsen. Dear grandma of Abby and Justin, Bonnie and Steve, Andrew, Mackenzie, Ryckilynn, Tyler, Jacob, Bianca, Krystal. Great-grandmother to Nolan, Natalie and Rianne, Bowen, Neveah, Everett, Jeff, Riley and Madison. Loving sister to Marilyn and John Drage. Aunt of Matt, and Eric. The family will honour her life with visitation at Hyde and Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the West Haldimand General Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice
