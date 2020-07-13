1/
Laura "Iris" (Gibson) NEWBOLD
Iris passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Kenneth "Eric" for 57 years. Loving mother of Bruce (Christine) and Ellen. Cherished grandmother to Blake, James, and Kendra. Predeceased by her sister Evelyn, and survived by brother-in-law Howard Walters. After graduating from Trenton High School, Iris completed nursing studies at Kingston General Hospital. She worked as a nurse in Hamilton during which time she met Eric. They were married in 1963 and raised Bruce and Ellen in Burlington, enjoying family time at their summer cottage. In addition to her dedication to her family, Iris also volunteered over the years at St. Matthew's Church, the Royal Botanical Gardens and Joseph Brant Hospital. Her kindness, patience and bravery will always be remembered. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday from 3-5pm. Funeral Service will be celebrated in the chapel on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. George's-on-the-Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Iris to the MS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
