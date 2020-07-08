Laura QUINN

Passed away peacefully, at Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, July 6, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Proud mother of Mike (Debbie) and Bob. Loved step-grandmother of Dylan (Marie). Dear sister of Francis, Shirlee, Eleanor and Eileen. Predeceased by her other brothers and sisters. Survived by her many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca