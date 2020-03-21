|
Slipped away quietly at Lincoln Park Retirement Community, Grimsby, on March 15, in her 91st year. Devoted wife of Ross (deceased), and cherished mother of Christine Switalski (Jan), David (Karen), and Joanne (deceased). She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Eric (Sarah), Nick, Meagan and Stephanie, as well as her great-granddaughter Alexa. Cremation has taken place, with funeral to follow at a later date. Mom touched the lives of all whose paths she crossed with her quiet strength, generosity, dignity and grace. While we mourn her loss, her legacy will live on through her family, who she loved beyond all measure. Rest in peace, Mom.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020