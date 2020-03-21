Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura ROBERTSON Obituary
Slipped away quietly at Lincoln Park Retirement Community, Grimsby, on March 15, in her 91st year. Devoted wife of Ross (deceased), and cherished mother of Christine Switalski (Jan), David (Karen), and Joanne (deceased). She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Eric (Sarah), Nick, Meagan and Stephanie, as well as her great-granddaughter Alexa. Cremation has taken place, with funeral to follow at a later date. Mom touched the lives of all whose paths she crossed with her quiet strength, generosity, dignity and grace. While we mourn her loss, her legacy will live on through her family, who she loved beyond all measure. Rest in peace, Mom.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -