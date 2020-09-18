With great sorrow we share that Laura Taylor, PhD, died at the age of 70 on September 6, 2020 in Winnipeg after a brief illness. Born in Hamilton ON, to her late parents David and Gloria (Baxter) Taylor. She leaves her brother Rob and his wife Sarah, five nieces and nephews, one great-niece, cousin Sandra Taylor, and friends Pat Slade, and Shirley McMahom of Ontario. She was a gifted teacher and taught at several universities in Canada. Beyond teaching, her love was for Border Collies. Laura will be remembered as a kind, caring and extremely generous person. She fought her health issues with grace, determination and tenacity. A memorial service was held at St. John's College Chapel on September 17, 2020. Laura will be buried at St. John's Anglican Church cemetery in Ancaster on Saturday, September 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's name can be made to D'Arcy's Arc Elizabeth Hill Scholarship fund.



