Laurence CHEYNE
1925 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, June 24, 2020 in his 96th year. Predeceased by wife Marjorie (nee Davies). Loving father and father-in-law of Bruce and Darlene. Cherished grandfather of Dylan (fiancé Madison) and Kelsey (Logan). Loved by his sister-in-law Lynn Bettle and nieces and nephews. Born in 1925 in Fraserburgh, Scotland, Larry married in Montreal, PQ and raised his family in Burlington, ON. After his retirement in 1991 as VP National Steel Car, Hamilton, he enjoyed travelling and spending time with friends, family and grandchildren. We will remember him for his kindness, generosity, sense of humour, selflessness and support of his family. Our family would like to thank Joseph Brant Hospital 500 North and South and Appleby Retirement Home for their kind care. A special thank you to Dr. Sarah Bacopulos for taking care of Dad for many years. Cremation and a Family Service will take place. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to Joseph Brant Hospital or The Carpenter Hospice in his name are sincerely appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). Say "hi" to Mom for us. Rest in peace Dad. It's not goodbye, we will see you again. "Alba Gu Brath" Scotland Forever www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
