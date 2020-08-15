At 84; passed away peacefully, with his wife of 60 years, Marlene, by his side after a few years of declining health. He was born on May 6, 1936 in Timmins ON. As a young man he did a stint in the Sea Cadets and went on to the Naval Reserve. Larry started his career as an electrician in the #3 Rod mill in Stelco then took a huge leap in 1968 to become a Secondary school electrical teacher. After many years of hard work and perseverance Larry earned his M.Ed. from Brock University and his B.A. from McMaster University. He spent time at Queens University "Teaching teachers" and teaching at Western University. He retired from Grimsby Secondary School in 1993. Larry was also very active in the Lions Clubs International, having held all positions in his club, going on to become District Governor of A-2 and was instrumental in helping form new Lions clubs. He was a past Elder at St. John's Presbyterian Church and he and Marlene were past owners of the Grimsby Peach King Hockey team. Larry is survived by his wife Marlene, his children Kim (John) Van Rooy, Tom (Linda deceased) and Dave "Chip" (Angela) Rendall. He also leaves behind his grand-children Joe Warrener (Lindsey), Kaitlyn Van Rooy (Josh), Jordan (Britney), Carter (Shoko), Theo, Ryan and Cole Rendall. Larry was a very proud Great-Grandpa to Kacy, Hunter and Logan. Larry is predeceased by his parents Amelia and Tom Rendall, and his Mother and Father-in-law Margaret and Laird Armstrong, his daughter in law Linda, his brother-in-law Bob Gilbertson (Marg) and his beloved dogs Skeetuck, Brandy, Sassi and little Suki. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Celebration and Lions service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at the Lions Park at the corner of Mountain St. and Fly Rd. Beamsville at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to Lions Camp Dorset (Kidney Dialysis camp) or the Cancer foundation. We are very grateful to all the staff at Albright Manor and especially the people on the fourth floor. Your care and compassion towards Larry is greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store