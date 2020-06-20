Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his 70th year. Precious husband of Angela for 34 years. Loving father of Laurent Jr. (Lornalyn), Glenmore (Michelle), Charmaine (Scean) and Jeremy. Cherished grandpa of Michael, Malik, Manuel, Moesha, Tiffany, Laurel, Ayanna, Glenisha, Alexis, Makai, Caleb, Zion, Jemar and Omario. Dear brother of Allan (Sharon), Marva, Melville (Opal), Marcia (John) and predeceased by George, Ernel and Benjamin. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Drive-thru visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Rd E, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Private family service will be held. Please sign the online book of condolence at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.