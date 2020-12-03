1/1
Laurenzo ROBITAILLE
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a courageous battle, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Lovingly remembered by his partner of 26 years, Sheldon Anderson, his sister, Liette Ethier, his nephews, Gary, Larry and Rick as well as Beth Walton. Laurenzo will be fondly remembered, by the many people who knew him, as the owner operator for 38 years, of Laurenzo's School of Hair Design on John St. South in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements care of Marlatt Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
