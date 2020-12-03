Passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a courageous battle, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Lovingly remembered by his partner of 26 years, Sheldon Anderson, his sister, Liette Ethier, his nephews, Gary, Larry and Rick as well as Beth Walton. Laurenzo will be fondly remembered, by the many people who knew him, as the owner operator for 38 years, of Laurenzo's School of Hair Design on John St. South in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements care of Marlatt Funeral Home, Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com
