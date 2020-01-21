|
On Sept 8, 2019 Laurie passed away after a valiant 9 month fight to live. He had not been well for many years and became bed-ridden last Jan. 2019. He leaves behind Carol, his much-loved wife of 51 years, and their 3 children: Alexander, Meredith, & James and their spouses. Also sadly, his 2 greatly loved young granddaughters, sisters Margaret & Isabel. A beloved brother also terribly missed by his sister Ellen (Walker) Knapp of Ancaster. Laurie was an exceptionally talented professional musician as well as a school teacher. As it says on his gravestone in Milton, ON - "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020