After a lengthy illness, Laurina passed away peacefully at Grace Villa Long Term Care on May 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Joao (John) Oliveira. Loving mother of Fernando (Karen) and cherished Vavo of Easton and Leo. Survived by brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Due to mandated restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family and friends.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.