With his loving family by his side, Lawrence "Larry" Arthur Allen passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Larry was a loyal, caring, and strong man. He was a dedicated and active member of St. John's Anglican Church, The St. John's Men's Club, and The American Society of Metallurgists. Larry loved woodworking, and made several toys for his children and grandchildren over the years, as well as some beautiful shadow boxes. He loved travelling, and made memorable trips to Barbados, Bermuda, and Europe. Larry was married to the love of his life and jewel of his eye, Shirley Allen, for 68 wonderful years. He endearingly referred to her as a "SWAMBO" (She Who Must Be Obeyed). Shirley will miss him deeply. Larry will also be lovingly remembered by his four wonderful children Jeffrey Allen (Betty), Lauren Allen (John), Jamie Thomas (Brian), and Tracy Allen, five beloved grandchildren Lisa Allen (Jeff), Matt Allen (Alex), Jackie Thomas (Joe Flute), Annie Thomas (Ahmed Mohamoud), and Erik MacDonald, and his three cherished great-grandchildren Claire Allen, Elliott Flute, and Everett Allen. Larry was predeceased by his sister Barbara VanSickle. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Online Condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com