1/1
Lawrence "Larry" ALLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With his loving family by his side, Lawrence "Larry" Arthur Allen passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Larry was a loyal, caring, and strong man. He was a dedicated and active member of St. John's Anglican Church, The St. John's Men's Club, and The American Society of Metallurgists. Larry loved woodworking, and made several toys for his children and grandchildren over the years, as well as some beautiful shadow boxes. He loved travelling, and made memorable trips to Barbados, Bermuda, and Europe. Larry was married to the love of his life and jewel of his eye, Shirley Allen, for 68 wonderful years. He endearingly referred to her as a "SWAMBO" (She Who Must Be Obeyed). Shirley will miss him deeply. Larry will also be lovingly remembered by his four wonderful children Jeffrey Allen (Betty), Lauren Allen (John), Jamie Thomas (Brian), and Tracy Allen, five beloved grandchildren Lisa Allen (Jeff), Matt Allen (Alex), Jackie Thomas (Joe Flute), Annie Thomas (Ahmed Mohamoud), and Erik MacDonald, and his three cherished great-grandchildren Claire Allen, Elliott Flute, and Everett Allen. Larry was predeceased by his sister Barbara VanSickle. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Online Condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
5196533251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved