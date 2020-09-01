1/1
Lawrence "Larry" CURTO
1951-07-28 - 2020-08-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long illness, Larry is on that long winding road that will lead him home. Through his daughters enduring care they shared their love of music until the end. Survived by Son Nicholas Curto (Heather), Daughter Francesca Wanner (Mike), 4 wonderful grandchildren Connor, Sophia, Jackson and Grayson. Sister Mastroianni Mary (late Felice), Brother Joseph Curto (late Debbie), Sister Jenny Frappa (Carm) and Frances Curto. Special thanks to Dr Patel, Dr S. Anvari, Nurses; Dawn, Michelle, Megan, Ali, Erin and Claro. Funeral Mass will be offered at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church (440 King St E) on Thursday, September 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid maximum capacity is 80 to attend. Family has asked in lieu of flowers please donate to the De Mazenod Door Outreach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved