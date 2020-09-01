After a long illness, Larry is on that long winding road that will lead him home. Through his daughters enduring care they shared their love of music until the end. Survived by Son Nicholas Curto (Heather), Daughter Francesca Wanner (Mike), 4 wonderful grandchildren Connor, Sophia, Jackson and Grayson. Sister Mastroianni Mary (late Felice), Brother Joseph Curto (late Debbie), Sister Jenny Frappa (Carm) and Frances Curto. Special thanks to Dr Patel, Dr S. Anvari, Nurses; Dawn, Michelle, Megan, Ali, Erin and Claro. Funeral Mass will be offered at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church (440 King St E) on Thursday, September 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid maximum capacity is 80 to attend. Family has asked in lieu of flowers please donate to the De Mazenod Door Outreach.



