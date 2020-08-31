1/1
Lawrence Douglas (Larry) Dumond
Passed peacefully on August 27, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario in his 73rd year. Larry is predeceased by his loving wife, Donna (Reid), his daughter Jennifer and mother Dorothy (Amer). Will be greatly missed by daughter Christine (Scott), grandchildren Shaylynn, Rebecca, Cameron, Luca, Callum and sisters Carol and Debbie, brothers Mark and John (predeceased) and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Larry was born and raised in Hamilton and was passionate about spending time with family and friends, especially at his cottage. A senior construction executive, Larry also served as member and President of the Ontario Sewer and Watermain Association. A private family service to be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home in Burlington on Wednesday, September 2nd with visitation at 1 P.M., service at 2 P.M., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
