It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Larry on November 9, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Gail for 53 years. Loved brother-in-law of Neil (Mary), Beverly, Linda (Bob), Marie (Brian) and the late Barbara (Paul), Jeanette and Lenny. Larry is predeceased by his late parents, Sidney and Ada, his sister Betty and brother Don (Joyce). Larry will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place.



