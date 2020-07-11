Passed away suddenly on his 78th birthday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Hamilton, ON. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude, sister Muriel Madigan, brother-in-law Mike, and nephews Paul and Michael. Fondly remembered by big brother Eugene (Christine), nephew Kevin (Amber), nieces Lynn (Phillip), Colleen (Joe) and Lizanne, cousins, their families, and his constant feline companion, "Kendle." Larry was proud to be a lifelong social member of the Veteran's Service League (Main St. E. at Cameron), where he dazzled all with his exceptional snooker skills and was quick to provide moral and financial support to members experiencing difficulties. Friends made here became a cherished extension of his family. Cremation has taken place. Private interment. If desired, donations in remembrance to the SPCA (www.hbspca.com
) would be appreciated. Visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
for further details and condolences.