Lawrence "Larry" FITZPATRICK
Passed away suddenly on his 78th birthday, July 1, 2020, at his home in Hamilton, ON. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude, sister Muriel Madigan, brother-in-law Mike, and nephews Paul and Michael. Fondly remembered by big brother Eugene (Christine), nephew Kevin (Amber), nieces Lynn (Phillip), Colleen (Joe) and Lizanne, cousins, their families, and his constant feline companion, "Kendle." Larry was proud to be a lifelong social member of the Veteran's Service League (Main St. E. at Cameron), where he dazzled all with his exceptional snooker skills and was quick to provide moral and financial support to members experiencing difficulties. Friends made here became a cherished extension of his family. Cremation has taken place. Private interment. If desired, donations in remembrance to the SPCA (www.hbspca.com) would be appreciated. Visit www.donaldvbrown.ca for further details and condolences.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
