|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence on February 6, 2020 at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Prawak) and cherished father to Mimi, Tia, Niles (Betty) and Tessa. Proud Dido to Zoe, Benjamin, Sebastien, Elyse and Remy. Dear brother to Vernon (Anne) and uncle to many nieces and nephews whose friendship and companionship he enjoyed throughout his life. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Effie (Boyko). Lawrence had an exceptional career at Dofasco working in various positions and retired after 40 years of service where he made many lifelong friends. In retirement, Lawrence travelled to far places including Egypt, Alaska, France and China; but he especially loved visiting his daughter and grandchildren in California. Lawrence was a long time member of Legion 58. We would like to send our thanks to the Juravinski Oncology and Palliative team who worked closely with our family during Lawrence's treatments. Special thanks to the nurses, Dr. Russell, volunteers and staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. As per Lawrence's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. Memorial Donations may be made to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice or the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Lawrence's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020