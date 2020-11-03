1/
Lawrence Harold Moodie-Chartrand
It has been a very difficult year for our family starting with the loss of beautiful baby Lawrence Harold Moodie-Chartrand. Only three months later we lost the best husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and propane guy anyone could ask for, Gary Harold Moodie. Family, friends and the community amazed us with cards, food, memorabilia, gifts, visits and more. Words cannot express how fortunate we feel to have received so much love and support from the community through what has felt like the worst year of our lives. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Loving thanks from the Moodie, Chartrand, and Sheldrake Families.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
