It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lawrence James Williamson (Larry, Lar, Papa) at his home in Caledonia on Friday, May 22, 2020, 74 years young. He is survived by his loving wife, sweetheart and soul mate Anita (St. Amand), married for 51 years this July. Also survived by his son Michael Lawrence (wife Jillian Williamson), his daughter Mary Suzanne, his granddaughters Olivia Avery and Leila Anita, his sister Patricia Lynn Dunstall (husband Owen Dunstall), his niece Sarah and Jeff Haskins, Michael and Jordan Dunstall, John and Shanna (sons Ayden and Zander), David Dunstall, brother-in-law David St. Amand and his wife Eva and their children Steven, Anna-May and their children Cole and Liam, Anastasia St. Amand and her husband Steven Boettcher. Larry also loved spending time with his extended family members who will also miss him dearly Nancy and James McKenna, Jay and Kelly Shier, Kimberly and Ryan Hannigan-Daley son Connor Shier. Larry is predeceased by his father and mother, Bill and Muriel Williamson. Larry was born in Hamilton, ON, on May 12, 1946. A graduate of Caledonia high school he then went on to complete his studies at Mohawk College in Industrial Engineering. He worked for Rheem Canada and retired in 2006. Larry was a past Master of the St. Andrew's Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 62, G.R.C. He was an avid carpenter and an expert at creating fine wood work pieces for his family. He had a true passion for sailing, not just being out on the water, but tinkering around on the boat with his son Michael. Larry was also a proud member of the DORKS biking crew for many years and enjoyed the fellowship this brought him. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
