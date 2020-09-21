It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Larry "Dugan" Murphy after a long, courageous battle with many health issues at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday September 19, 2020 in his 87th year. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Rosalie, of 64 years of marriage. His children Mark (Heidi), Tim and Sharon (Andy Keller). His grandchildren, Erin Storm (Larry), Stephen Murphy and Laura Murphy. His Great- Grandchildren Grace, Brandon, Alexander and Veronica Storm. Pre-deceased by his parents Jeremiah and Leah Murphy and father and mother-in-law Louis and Laura Morelli. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jack and Anna Murphy-deceased, (Jerry-deceased) Elizabeth (Bette) Murphy, Gord and Anita Murphy-deceased, (Jim-deceased) Thelma Murphy, (Tom-deceased) Lorraine Murphy, Ron Murphy (Betty-deceased), Norman Murphy-deceased and Peter Murphy-deceased, Solly Morelli (Carlo-deceased), Jeanette Morelli, Don and Diane Morelli, Louise Hmiel (Tom-deceased), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was a man of great faith and compassion. He was an usher at St. Eugene's Church where he helped work at every function in the church including the bingo every week. He enjoyed his vacations to Myrtle Beach, Florida, Hawaii, Eastern and Western Canada, Mediterranean Cruise, Tour of Europe and his fishing trips with our family members. His most memorable of all was his 2 weeks in Ireland, the home of his grandfather. He also found great peace on his trips to the shrines, and for over 40 years Christmas Eve with the family was so very special to Larry at his home. He had a great sense of humour, enjoyed telling jokes, and listening to funny stories. He enjoyed his volunteer work with St. Peter's Hospital, Out of the Cold Program, and the Good Shepherd for many years. He was always willing to help anyone and everyone who needed help. Larry worked at Canada Customs for 12 years then Dofasco where he retired after 28 years of service. His love of music, in particular John Denver, Neil Diamond and John McDermott, carried him through some difficult days at the Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. S. Cusimano, Dr. R. Seeley, and Dr. B. Sullivan for their care over the years. Also special thanks to the nurses and doctors at the Hamilton General Hospital for their compassion and tireless efforts during this time. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Visitation will be held at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Eugene Catholic Church, 232 Queenston Road, Hamilton on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Donations to the Good Shepherd of Hamilton in Larry's name would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.markeydermody.com
"Dugan, you finally made it to York Street along with the "lucky ones""