Lawrence "Larry" Owen Russell of Barrie (formerly Hamilton), passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020, at the age of 80. After several months of declining health, Larry died peacefully with his beloved wife Susan and their children by his side. Larry was born in Hamilton on August 26, 1940, to parents Peter and Ruth Russell. He was the youngest of 13 children. Larry enjoyed working at R.T Kelly Advertising, Assistant General Manager of Hamilton Place, his own advertising agency Creative Advantage and Chairman of the Hamilton Port Authority. He also had a love for Politics where he was successful with getting two Hamilton Mayors elected in the city. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his 5 brothers/ 6 sisters and 3 great-granddaughters. He is survived by his wife of 23 days short of their 58th Anniversary Susan (Baxter); children Scott (Laurie-Beth) Debbie (Del Cooper); grandchildren Shannon (Tyler) Kaleigh (Shaun) Kim (Michelle) Katie (Adam) Veronica (Timmy) Skyler and Hunter; and great-grandchildren Hudson, Harlo, Hadley and baby on the way; sisters Ruth Gillis, Delores Kelly and sister-in-law's Dot, Verna, Shirley, Laurie (Vince Tiberi) Barb (Ron Dalrymple) and brother-in-law's Bill, John (Liz) Baxter . As well as a numerous amount of nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place with a private family burial. Due to Covid a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. People wishing to honour Larry's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to Hospice Simcoe (Barrie) where he received the most amazing care from Sandy, Michelle, Lisa and Garrett. Please send all donations to 336 Penetanguishene Road, Barrie or www.hospicesimcoe.ca/ways-to-donate