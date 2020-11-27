"Life's all about the journey" and what a ride he had! Larry (Pep) left us peacefully, in his sleep, to join our mother, Gloria, on the next adventure. The energetic "rock" of our family blessed us with many life lessons - love of family, empathy, compassion and positive direction - leaving us with his legacy of strong family and friend bonds. He "only told true stories" and his was a full life of accomplishment in land development, which was his joy. Known for his jokes and life anecdotes, Larry was a master of timing, bringing laughter and invaluable insights. Predeceased by his wife Gloria, his siblings, Louie (Gigi), Joe (Adelmo), Poldina Mattiussi and their spouses, as well as his niece, Linda Mattiussi, he departs from his daughters who have nothing but gratitude for all he was - Arlene Iantomasi (Vincent), Joyce, Nancy Deacon (Alan), Gloria (Shane Lavell) and Lana (Mark Marino). Most cherished by him were his granddaughters, Lauren, Katrina and Alana who were able to share many wonderful memories with their Nonno. He will be much missed by his nephews, Larry, Gary and David, along with other family members. Larry's most enjoyed activities were skiing and golf with his best buddies for decades at Hamilton Golf and Country and Holimont Ski Club. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Joseph Healthcare or the Canadian Cancer Society
. In keeping with Larry's wishes, all funeral and cremation services will be private. " ? Be Happy!"