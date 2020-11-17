1/1
Lawrence Reginald Henderson
1941-07-31 - 2020-11-10
It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Reginald Henderson announces his passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday, November 10th 2020, at the age of 79 years. Larry's deep booming voice and kind, gentle way will be missed by all he touched. Larry passed peacefully at Mount Saint Josephs Hospital in Vancouver and will be lovingly remembered by nephews Colin (Joni) and Grant (Jennifer) and his many friends in Vancouver, Hamilton and Northern Ireland. Larry was predeceased by his brother Brian and will be interned with his parents Violet and Arthur in the family plot at Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton Ontario. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Larry to the Union Gospel Mission 601 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1J7.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 17, 2020.
