Peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, in his 73rd year, Bob passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in his 73rd year. Bob was an avid SCUBA diver, cyclist, and golfer. He travelled the world, was a treasure hunter, and always had a biscuit for a dog. In 2003, he rode his bicycle across Canada. People gravitated to him and were captivated by stories of his life and adventures. If a social gathering had a dance floor, he was on it. He was a Supervisor when he retired from Stelco after 37 dedicated years, and was an electrician by trade. The youngest of 21 children, he was born and raised in Dunnville, Ontario. Survived by wife of 50 years Marcia Dianne (nee Dickhout), their daughter Amy Lynn Passmore, and son Dr. Steven Robert Passmore (Cheryl Glazebrook). He was affectionately known as "Bumpa Bob" to grandsons Reed Robert, Trent Dennis and Gaven Kenneth Passmore. Predeceased by father Edgar Mortimer Passmore, and mother Belinda Ethel (nee Ecker), step-father George Terry and his 16 siblings. He is survived by sisters Marie (Paul) Richard, Louise (Harold) Fawcett, Shirley (Tom) Thompson and brother William (Lois) Passmore. Friends are invited to call at the BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Friday, September 11, 202 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, Ontario. Because of attendance restrictions due to COVID-19, those wishing to attend visitation must RSVP through the website. Masks or faceshields are mandatory while in the funeral home. Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, 1:30 p.m. with an informal memory service at 2 p.m., which will welcome all family and friends to 96 Moote Road, RR#1 Dunnville. A private family graveside service will be held on September 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Dunnville. Donations are welcome to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation, and the YMCA of Welland. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Gone diving!