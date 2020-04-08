Home

Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Lawrence W. Campbell Obituary
Lawrence William Campbell Suddenly at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his 93rd year, Larry peacefully passed. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. He was the cherished father of Sharon and her husband Jack, Marilyn (predeceased), Wayne and his wife Judy (predeceased) and Sandra and her husband Paul. Proud grandfather to Shayne (Kelsey), Patrick (Catherine) and Timothy (Zoe). Larry was a proud Canadian and Quebecer. He was born in Maria, a small town on the Gaspe coast. He is the last member of the Campbell family and was predeceased by his parents Oswald and Leontine (Landry), siblings Philip, Lauretta, Raymond and Doris. He was also predeceased by his cousin Edgar who lived with the family and was considered a sibling. Larry will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Lee, Brenda, Bertha and Rena. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed close and loving relationships. He will also be remembered by many kind and supportive neighbours and friends across Canada. Larry spent most of life in Montreal where he worked his entire career at Armstrong World Industries. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held in Montreal at a later date. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Parish also at a later date. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020
