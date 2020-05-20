The world has lost a great man. Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are irreparably broken as we announce the passing of Leandro Di Cesare. With an energetic and selfless heart, Leandro was great in all that he was: son, brother, husband, father, nonno, and friend. At 18 years of age he travelled from Pratola Peligna, Italy, with the intention of bringing his brother Primo back home to Pratola. However, once arriving in Hamilton and meeting the love of his life Assunta (Sue) Zizza, Hamilton became his home. Married for almost 48 years, together they built a wonderful life for their children, Attilio and Stella Di Cesare, Maria Assunta and Angelo Mulè, and Antonella and Tony Manchisi. He will be unbearably missed by his eight grandchildren, Callea, Dante, Alysia, Christian, Angelica, Julian, Mara, and Dario, who he loved more than anything else. He was predeceased by his parents Attilio and Maria Assunta (Di Fabio), and father-in-law, Michele Zizza. He is survived by his brother Primo (Concetta), sister Vittoria Pizzica (Italo), mother-in-law Maria Zizza, sister-in-law Flora Santilli (Antonio), brother-in-law Tony Zizza and his niece and nephews in Italy. Leandro was a man who epitomized living each day of life to its fullest. His greatest love was his wife Sue and together they shared this love as they made lasting memories with their children and grandchildren. Leandro loved travelling through Italy but most especially returning to his hometown of Pratola Peligna, going to the club for a drink, and enjoying great food in the company of his many friends "E io pago!" Leo was always the life of the party, anyone who was blessed to know him can share many a story about him and the joy he brought to any occasion. There was never a party where he wasn't singing, dancing, and making everyone laugh, and we take comfort in knowing that's exactly what he's doing in heaven now. In honour of our dear Berlusconi, sing a song and raise a glass, for that is what he would have wanted. FORZA MILAN!!! Due to circumstances, a private family gathering will be held. A celebration of Leandro's life will be announced, and celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in honour of Leandro's truly selfless spirit of giving, donations can be made to The Breakfast Club - United Way Halton & Hamilton or a charity of your choice. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their outpouring of love and support.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.