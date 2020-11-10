It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our beloved Leanne on Friday, November 6, 2020. Leanne is the beloved wife of Ted, mother of Christopher and Stephen, and grandmother to Allison Karin Thompson. Leanne will be sadly missed by her siblings, Jim and Mary Lou, Ed and Sharon, Dan and Simone, MaryAnne, Peter, Josie, Paul and Erika, Pat and Derril and David. Aunt Leanne is loved and admired by her nephews and nieces Ted and Elaan, Jonathan and Sunshine, Alethea, Graham, David, Gavin, Sarah and Adam, Matthew and Alisha, Katherine, Nathan and Erin, Danielle Leigh and Kyle, James and Danielle, Travis and Megan, and Tyson and their children; Kate and Amy, Dorman, Kaia and Quinn, Nolan and Mitchell, Lilly and Eithan, Mackenzie, Madden, Mason, Khalea and unborn spring babies she eagerly awaited. Leanne is predeceased by her beloved son Christopher, her parents James and Leone Creechan, her inlaws Ernie and Mary, her sister Anne Marie and nephew Jamie. Leanne worked proudly as an educator for the HWCDSB for over 40 years, both as an in class teacher and leader in Christian Meditation, and consultant in the Religious Education Department. Leanne is also a contributor in her retirement years to Pearson Publishing to create meaningful literature for the elementary Religious Education Program. Leanne is loved, admired and treasured by many past and present colleagues, friends and neighbours and will be sorely missed. Due to COVID 19, visitation for immediate family will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave, on Tuesday, November 10th. All in attendance must wear a mask. A Private Funeral Mass will be offered at Regina Mundi Church on Wednesday, November 11th. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the HWCDSB Equal Opportunity Fund or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. A fitting tribute to our beloved Leanne will be celebrated in a world after Covid-19 restrictions. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com