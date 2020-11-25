1/
Leanne Thompson
Sincere thanks to everyone who helped us to mourn the loss of our beloved Leanne. Your Mass Cards, floral tributes, charitable donations, fruit, food and baking deliveries, stories of remembrance and especially your messages of condolences were all greatly appreciated. These expressions of affection and respect for Leanne and our families helped to ease our sadness and strengthen our hope. May we be inspired by Leanne's life of prayer, generosity and unconditional love, so that every mark of affection and gesture of friendship that we give to others will be a sign of God's peace for us. The Thompson, Creechan and Middleton Families.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

