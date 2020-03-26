|
Of Burlington, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 54, leaving behind her heart broken family. Leeanne was a kind, generous, and sensitive soul. She had many friends and coworkers who will miss her quick sense of humour and her bright smile. Leeanne had a big heart when it came to her pets. Cremation has taken place. Due to restrictions at this time a service and reception will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at Dodsworth & Brown in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020