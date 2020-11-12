Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital surrounded by the love of family on November 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Heimo Duller for 43 years. Loving mother to Julia (Ivan) and proud GrandLeigh to Hannah and Mireille. Dear sister to Catherine, Ian (Brenda) and the late Jamie. Throughout her life Leigh found great reward in helping those around her by sharing her professional and personal insight and expertise as a teacher, mentor, community volunteer, and friend. Leigh was an avid reader, with a book in hand until the end, and one of her most gratifying experiences was in serving her community as Chair of the Burlington Public Library Board. Leigh will be remembered for her love of family and for the joy she took in meeting and greeting her neighbours and friends on her regular walks around the neighbourhood. Many thanks to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leigh's memory to the Burlington Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store