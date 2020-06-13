It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of Leigh R. Cockburn on Monday June 8th 2020 at the age of 78. Loving husband of Ingrid for 52 years, proud father to Karina (Jonathan) and Jason (Catherine) and doting Grandfather to Rachel, Mia, Ryan and Zoey, dear brother of George Cockburn and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed and mourned by his "In-Law" family where long term friendships developed. Leigh was a gentle, generous and kind man with a great sense of humour and often with a joke or a story to tell. He was well liked by all. Leigh started his teaching career at a young age and as such was able to retire early and seriously pursue his artistic talent as a painter. Now "Just a Wee Gallery" was born. Nature and rural scenes were his inspiration. He especially enjoyed bringing birds to life on the canvas. Some of his work found a home at various Art Galleries across the country and on the walls of his fans. Leigh's other passion was his family. There were always gifts of special books, and exciting art supplies for kids and grandkids to stimulate their artistic talents. Leigh had many other interests such as baking and visitors often left with rhubarb muffins or banana bread. He enjoyed trying new dishes. He was also interested in sports and was a loyal fan of the Montreal Canadiens since a young boy. He loved horse- racing, and together with his racing buddy Jorgen, visit the track to try their luck. It was seldom profitable. Leigh was a music lover. Folk and classical was usually his choice. He would never turn down a good game of cards. However, he had a hard time not smiling when a good hand was received. Leigh was first and foremost a family man. He adored his grandchildren and was so proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was the best role model for all of us to follow. Dearest Leigh and Dad: we will miss you so much. It will never be the same without you. We will treasure all the good years we had together and all the wonderful memories which will keep you alive in our hearts. A celebration of Leigh's life will take place once permitted re Covid-19 regulations. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society will be much appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.