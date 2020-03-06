|
|
Lembit Ploom of Burlington Ontario passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 96. Lembit was born November 1, 1923 in Tartu, Estonia, eventually immigrating to Canada with his brother in 1949 after fighting for his homeland during WWII. It was in Hamilton where he met his loving wife of 58 years and started a family. Lembit worked for the Ford Motor Company for over 35 years and was an active member of the Estonian War Veteran's Association. In earlier years Lembit loved spending time outdoors fishing and camping, but throughout his life his top priority was his family. Lembit is survived by his wife Aili (nee Aarend), and their two daughters; Linda (Steve) Metham and Tiia (Erik) Marinic; and his six grandchildren; James, Jared, Martin, Aidan, Elin and Danica; and many beloved relatives both in Canada and Estonia. A memorial service will be held on March 10, 2020 at DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME (2241 New Street in Burlington) from 3:00-4:00 p.m. A visitation and reception will take place between 4:00-7:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations, can be made in his memory to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020