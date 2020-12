Or Copy this URL to Share

Unexpectedly at home on November 27th 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Loving mother of Stephen (Andrea) and the late Karin (Glen). Grandmother of Joseph (Chantale) and their daughter Nova, Codey (Alexandra) and their family. Cremation has taken place.



