It is with hearts full of both love and admiration that the family of Lena Borsellino (nee Menegon) announces her passing on April 2, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Albert, she will be greatly missed by all whom she touched. Sister to Marie, Helen and Albert; mother to Paul (Susan), Janice, and David (Lana); grandmother to Andrea (Matthew), Lisa, (Liam), Christa (James), Julian and Christian; great grandmother to Nadia and Margot. After losing her husband at a young age, through hard work and determination, Lena raised three children on her own. She was always curious and engaged in life. She loved to dance, and travel with her many friends. She enjoyed her time singing in the Sons of Italy Choir and as president of the Women's Lodge. Lena was a true matriarch who kept her family connected through life's ups and downs. She will forever be an inspiration to her family for a life well lived. Her family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Pinthus and his team for their care and to Emmanuel House who provided comfort and compassion in her final days. As with everything else in life, mom dealt with her illness with courage, grace and perseverance. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to a . Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To make a condolence please visit www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020