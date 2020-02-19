Home

Lena May Todd


1933 - 08
Lena May Todd Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce Lena quietly passed away in her 87th year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Daniel Earl Todd and sons Jackie and Carl, she will be deeply missed by her children Melvin (Sharon), David (Roberta), Robert (Mindy) and Ernie. Lena will be fondly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her brothers, sisters and family both here and on the East Coast. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 7 East Avenue on Friday, February 21st from 1 to 3 p.m. with chapel service in the funeral home at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
