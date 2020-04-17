|
Passed away peacefully and naturally, on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her Stoney Creek residence at the wonderful age of 98. Now re-united with her long adoring husband Joseph Baron. Born and raised in Insinger, Saskatchewan, the first child to Alex and Mary Shichowy, along with her siblings Sylvester, Eleanor and Henry (deceased). Aunt Lena and Uncle Joe will long be remembered and admired by their many cousins and the nieces and nephews of the Mizzan, Shichowy and Tekatch families. Long time resident of the Stoney Creek/Hamilton area, Lena was a supportive member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. After owning and operating the Kitchener Motel, Lena and Joe were able to share their passion for travel and photography for many years. Much gratitude to the Clarion/Lakeview Homes for their brave support during these complicated times. Cremation completed, a future gathering of family and friends to be arranged.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020