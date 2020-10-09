1/
Lena Sliworsky
1929-01-06 - 2020-10-06
Lena passed away peacefully in her 92nd year at the Juravinski Hospital on October 6th, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, and their son Leo. She will be deeply missed by her children Nettie, Ronnie (Linda), Tennie (Rick), Shirley, and Brian. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will remember her fondly. A private service and interment will be held. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by Lena's family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 9, 2020.
