Lena TULUMELLO DE JESUS

Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 65. Lena proudly accomplished many things in her life. In North End Hamilton, Ontario where Lena was born and raised, she enjoyed working many years at Coppley. A fun-enthusiast, Lena often reminisced about the countless dances she attended as a young woman with dear friends. She was an excellent cook and loved to garden and travel. She took great pride in the home she maintained for her family. Always looking for something to laugh about, she shined with an adorable sense of humour and zest for life. Most of all, Lena was courageous and resilient, repeatedly defying the odds against her. Lena will be sorrowfully missed and forever loved and honored by her children, David and Melissa Lattanzi and her husband John De Jesus. Her loving, energetic spirit and incredible strength will live on through her children and they find comfort knowing she has reunited with her adored parents, Calogero and Giuseppina Tulumello, in heaven. The family wishes to thank everyone involved in Lena's care. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Thursday, June 25th from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m with a service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Please keep in mind the physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or Autism Ontario.